Billions series finale: Are we getting a Wags, Miami spin-off?

Following the end of the Billions series finale, have the seeds been planted for a Wags spin-off set in Miami?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. There was a brief bit of dialogue between David Costabile’s character and Axe that suggested that he may go down there, given that there is so much happening in the city financially these days. However, we also wouldn’t say that anything is confirmed. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that there were multiple ideas in development as Paramount+ and Showtime are looking to get more and more into the franchise business. However, at the same exact time, the WGA strike slowed down some progress and it has only been over for a matter of weeks.

In other words, we advise you to be patient — also, remember that a lot of stuff here is going to take some time.

What we can at least tell you here is that there are already some moves being made to ensure that a possible Wags spin-off does happen. Just take a look at what director Neil Burger told TV Insider on the subject:

[The potential Miami spin-off] one seems to the furthest along, and I think Wags may be going there. But time will tell.

While Wags could be a main character for this show, we’re sure that some other big names would be cast and beyond that, Damian Lewis could easily turn up at some point. We do think that a show like this would need to have a specific story and point of view beyond just a setting, but we’d certainly hope that an idea or two has already been thought about on that subject. We recognize that the most important thing is that you don’t just do a spin-off for the sake of doing one; if that happens, it probably won’t be worth the investment.

