Loki season 2 episode 5 preview: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Loki season 2 episode 5 over on Disney+, there is absolutely so much to think about!

Yet, where do we begin at this point? Well, we should note that there are only two episodes left in the season! This six-episode story also without a proper season 3 at present, so we tend to think that there is a lot of ground that is going to be covered over time here.

First and foremost, let’s talk for a moment here about Victor — is he really gone? For the time being, it certainly feels like that is the case, but this is a show that always tends to surprise. Of course, even if Victor has left this world for good, we know how many other variants there really are for He Who Remains.

Do we expect a lot of action, adventure, and plenty of surprises? Definitely, but the real question is what we’re going to have a chance to see here from start to finish. We do think that there are some more secrets of the TVA to be unlocked, and also more tie-ins and cliffhangers to be had.

So will there be, to be specific, a shocking ending after episode 5?

Let’s just go ahead and say this for a moment here — it feels likely. If Disney already has you hooked as much as they do, we do tend to think that this is going to continue for at least the rest of this season.

Now, we know that there is speculation aplenty that Ravonna Renslayer could be leading the charge as a potential “new” Kang or, if nothing else, another player who could dramatically alter the MCU the rest of the way.

If nothing else, we certainly think that the show could be veering in some different directions and at the end of the day, we have to be prepared for that. We know that if there is one show that could reset the MCU, Loki is it.

