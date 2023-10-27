Gen V season 1 episode 7: Is Dean Shetty dead?

We knew that Gen V season 1 episode 7 had the potential for a major body count — so is this really the end for Dean Shetty? Well, let’s just put it like this: God U is going to need someone else to be in charge moving forward.

Close to the end of this episode, Cate got exactly what it was she wanted at the end of the day, and it is not that hard to identify here: Revenge on the person she feels wronged her the most. Shetty controlled her, manipulated her, and caused her to do a ton of stuff that she did not want to do to some of her friends. Because of that, she was eager to do whatever she could in order to get her revenge. Oh, and of course there was the fact that Shetty wanted revenge on Homelander and was willing to do whatever she could to eradicate all Supes from the planet.

First and foremost, we can say that Shetty is gone. Meanwhile, Dr. Cardosa handed over all of his research to Victoria Neuman, who was able to sell her on the premise that they had rather similar goals. Was that actually the case? We doubt it, but she is so good at convincing people of certain things all of the time.

Also, we can tell you at this point that Victoria killed Cardosa, meaning that there is a real vacuum now when it comes to people who are going to be able to stop her. It feels pretty clear at this point that this is the storyline that is going to carry over at this point to season 4 of The Boys, especially since in theory, she could now kill Homelander.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

