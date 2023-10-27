The Amazing Race 35 episode 6 spoilers: More in Jaipur?

What is going to happen as we move into The Amazing Race 35 episode 6 on CBS in just one week’s time?

Well, when it comes to setting, we can go ahead and say that the production is staying put in Jaipur, India. Sure, it would be fun if there was a different location every week, but let’s be honest here — this is cheaper. At least things are still international and, beyond just that,

If you are curious to get some other insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Driving Head on Into Scooters” – For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, the votes for the mandatory U-turn are in and one team must complete both detours in India, bundling up flowers and transporting building materials on rickshaws in the bustling streets of Jaipur, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Nov. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Ultimately, we do think that most of this episode is going to be all about learning who becomes marked with the U-Turn and whether or not a team will be eliminated because of it. Personally, we hope that they will be able to overcome this adversity and move forward, mostly because of this being a pretty terrible way to go out. Why should you be punished just because of a group vote? If it’s just one team on the course, that does feel a little bit different.

In general, we of course have to wait and see whether or not this twist feels worthwhile — or, if it is something that should be a staple. We prefer when the producers do mix this sort of thing up!

