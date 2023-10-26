The Amazing Race 35 episode 6 preview: The anonymous U-Turn

As you prepare for The Amazing Race 35 episode 6 on CBS next week, we already know what the top story is going to be. As Phil Keoghan told some of the teams on the mat, there is an anonymous U-Turn that is working its way into the game and with that, we absolutely anticipate that there is a ton of drama we could see.

After all, none of the teams casting their vote have to worry about any blowback! Instead, you go after a team that is a clear and obvious threat.

So who are some of the top contenders to be hit with this? Steve & Anna Leigh have to be considered a threat right now given that they’ve won two legs so far. Even if they’re not the strongest physical team, they work together really well and that goes a long way on this show. We would be worried about Greg & John just because they are smart, fast, and also well-traveled and that gives them a leg up. It does feel like Robbin & Chelsea are going to be in some trouble just because they don’t spend a lot of time helping other teams, but should they really be the targets? Sure, they’ve won a leg, but they’ve also been near the back of the pack a lot. We would consider going more after someone like Todd & Ashlie, who have been consistently solid.

No matter who is chosen, we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to realize that this is far from a death sentence. They are still going to be more than capable of coming back, provided that they are able to focus during the detour and also not spend a lot of time getting lost or making other mistakes. Of course, the only thing that could stop them is if the detours are super-easy and other teams can blow right through them.

