Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Double Eviction updates (day 86)

As so many of you were aware entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 Double Eviction show, there was potential for chaos! As for whether or not we were actually going to see it happen, that remains to be seen.

What you should consider this article entering tonight is something rather simple: A go-to source for all sorts of updates as the show progresses. There is a whole week of Big Brother in one night and, beyond that, some real potential jeopardy for resident challenge beast Jag, who has been on a pretty great run as of late within the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Now, we should note that there are going to be updates to this piece over the course of the episode. Be sure to refresh throughout!

(We should note here that more than rooting for any one player at this point, we are rooting almost entirely for chaos. The more drama that we get, the better off we tend to think we’ll be at the end of the season.)

Who won HoH?

Well, after Blue’s eviction we got a classic Q&A competition, one that featured a lot of indecision and debates at the end of the day. Bowie Jane and Matt ended up being involved in a massive tiebreaker here! Bowie Jane was the winner, and she had a chance to make a (predictable) move.

The nominees and the Veto

Bowie Jane nominated America and Felicia, otherwise known as the two targets. Matt ended up winning the Veto, and he ended up not using it.

Who was evicted?

Well, we had (gasp) another unanimous vote. This time around, it was America who ended up heading off to jury. Felicia is now left in the game alongside Cirie, which is kind of ridiculous at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on Big Brother 25, including some thoughts on tonight’s first eviction

What were you expecting entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 Double Eviction show?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







