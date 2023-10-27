Big Brother 25: Was Blue Kim evicted, sent to jury?

Was Blue Kim evicted on tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode? Let’s just say that this was the expectation.

After all, we should start off here by noting the following: Blue spent the bulk of the week thinking that she was going to be fine. Also, consider the fact that she and Jag were so close in the game, and she thought once upon a time that they were each other’s #1 in the game. However, the biggest issue that Blue ran into was getting so close to Jared and burning Jag in a few ways. Also, he views her as a competition threat, as she has been close to winning a number of comps to go along with the one that she won during BB Comic week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Going into the eviction show, the #1 question we of course had was how she was going to react to the eviction; however, due to the format tonight, we knew that this was going to be a situation where she didn’t have all that much time to speak to Julie Chen Moonves. She should be happy about how she’s done in the game, even though we wish we saw her more authentic self often in the Diary Room.

The obvious eviction

Well, Blue was dressed for eviction and she knew, clearly, that she was going in advance — there was no need for any drama here. Everyone was at least pretty funny in this situation and we appreciated that.

Yet, it was nice to just go ahead and get this out of the way now, given that there was a lot of other, more surprising, stuff to get into further down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25, including live-feed updates leading into this

What did you think about tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, including the eviction of Blue Kim?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







