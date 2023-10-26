Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Blue be blindsided?

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother 25 arrive — is Blue going to be evicted? The Double Eviction is right around the corner, but there may be a blindside leading up to it.

Let’s start by noting where things stand at the moment — based on where things stand as of this writing, Blue still does not know. Will she find out before the eviction show? We tend to think so, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, it is better for jury purposes. Also, Jag probably does not want Blue to curse him out on her way down the road.

Felicia has said, time and time again, that she feels guilty about Blue being in the dark and wants to tell her. Is it genuine, though? That is what we still don’t know, and for a multitude of different reasons. Felicia has, after all, gone around trashing Cirie for a good bit of the week and doesn’t feel bad about that. Blue will be hurt but honestly, she’ll probably understand if Jag tells her that she is a threat.

As for the Double Eviction…

Jag, America, and Felicia are probably the three biggest targets that exist entering the live show, and it really all depends on competitions. It does seem as though at least one thing coming up tonight will be physical, based on the conversations that have gone on within the house. That could be the HoH, the Veto, or even the HoH later on in the night.

The real question we have is whether or not Matt or Bowie Jane would be tempted to nominate Jag if they were to win the competition tonight, especially since they could feel some pressure.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 25 tonight?

