Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 promo focuses on LA Riots

As we prepare to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 on NBC, we already have a sense that we’re going to see something powerful. There will be familiar faces throughout the hour, and also a focus on a really significant time in this country: The LA Riots, which took place decades ago and generated massive national headlines at that time.

Given the nature of the subject matter here, we’re not surprised that the promo for this installment chose to focus almost entirely on this as opposed to a few other things, whether it be Addison’s whereabouts after last night’s episode or the role Hannah Carson will have down the road. We knew that Ben asked to not be joined by Addison in hologram form anymore, and that is not going to happen here. Instead, Magic will be joining him, and it turns out that he has a particular connection to all of it.

We are sure that over the course of this episode, there was going to be some moments that do further along the larger story. However, it is also pretty darn important that this show continues to have some procedural components here, as well. Every episode has to stand on their own in a unique way; in doing that, there’s a good chance that they can be watched again and again after the fact.

Hopefully, we just get a chance in here to learn more about Magic, and also allow younger people to have a slightly better sense of what actually happened during the LA Riots. This is the sort of thing that could get a little bit forgotten about in history, and we absolutely do not want that to happen.

Oh, and of course there is probably going to be another big cliffhanger at the end of this story as well.

