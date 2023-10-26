Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Magic joins Ben

Following what you saw tonight on NBC, it makes sense for Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 to be all sorts of emotional. After all, we are going to see a story set in the LA riots of 1992, a saga that still resonates to many people out there today. Also, we should note that this could prove to be Ernie Hudson’s finest performance on the series to date, as he is going to get a chance to be front and center for a good chunk of the hour, titled “One Night in Koreatown.”

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

11/01/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ben lands in in the body of an 18-year-old working for his father’s shoe store in Koreatown in Los Angeles at the start of explosive 1992 riots. Facing an emotional connection in the riots to his past, Magic joins Ben on the leap.

Here’s where things are going to get interesting from here on out: Ben claims that he can no longer be around Addison since he won’t be able to get over her, which is certainly something that makes sense. Yet, we also don’t think that she is fully over him and at some point, the rubber has to meet the road on some of this.

What is going on with Hannah?

That remains one of the real mysteries at the heart of this season, given that Eliza Taylor is a series regular and yet, we have only seen her once so far. While we don’t think she is a time traveler (those theories have been debunked already), it does feel like she is going to end up impacting the future in one way or another. We are certainly curious to learn more about that, and then also see where the journey takes us as we get deeper and deeper into the show’s current run.

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 on NBC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

