Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4: Are Ben & Addison really over?

We knew entering Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4 that there was a chance we could see some emotional moments. However, was the end result still somewhat of a surprise? We tend to think so, mostly because of the emotional reconciliation that Dr. Ben Song felt at the end.

Within this episode, the character finally understood the full extent of the truth when it comes to Addison moving on with Tom. At first, he lashed out and while that may have been frustrating, it was also realistic. Remember for a moment here what this man has gone through since the start of the show, and how he envisioned having a future with her. Three years passed for him like nothing, whereas Addison had to spend years grieving and searching for Ben. At a certain point, she reserved a right to move forward.

During the episode, we learned that she went as far in his absence as to almost leap back into time herself to search for him. She also delivered the eulogy at his funeral. She clearly still cares a lot about him, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they have a future together down the road.

At the moment, though, Ben can’t focus too much on this — he has to find a way to get back home, and this may require him to do some things that he does not want to do. One of the biggest ones here is rather simple: Focus on some of the leaps, and make sure that Addison is not around as his hologram. If she is, he recognizes that there is no chance that he is going to be able to move forward.

In this way, you can argue that this episode was rather tragic — remember that Ian also had a stepback in their own personal life! However, some of this stuff may prove necessary in order to go from point A to point B, and we will see exactly what lies ahead.

