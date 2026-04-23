Chicago PD season 13 episode 19: Ruzek and a cold case

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive into Chicago PD season 13 episode 19 — so what all can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that “Going Back” is going to be a story that is emotional for some characters, but for one Adam Ruzek in particular. It is a case that could tie in some ways back to his father, and we are certainly excited to see what that may end up looing like. He may be able to get justice for some events of the past, but there is also a chance that it digs up some old memories, as well.

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To get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the Chicago PD season 13 episode 19 synopsis below:

04/29/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s investigation into a mysterious VHS tape found among his father’s belongings has unexpected consequences, sending the Intelligence Unit scrambling to uncover the truth behind a cold case. TV-14

Now, why not talk about the long-term here?

Well, this is where we have to remember that this is one of those shows that while often procedural, does have a tendency to build momentum here and there. We do tend to think there will be at least an event or two over the next episode or two that leads into the finale and then once we get to that episode, there’s a good chance that we will then have a cliffhanger. We already know that the police drama has been renewed for a season 14, so there is nothing to worry about there. Just be concerned about the overall fate of some of the characters, as the producers have shown here and there that they have zero issue taking big swings.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 episode 19 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

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