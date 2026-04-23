The Bachelor: ABC exec hints at 2027 franchise return

Following the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and her season of The Bachelorette this year (which may never air), is the franchise officially dead in the water?

Well, when it comes to ABC, they aren’t seemingly done with Bachelor Nation just yet … but there may still be some conversations that need to happen.

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Speaking (per Deadline) while at ABC / Disney’s showcase today, the network’s reality head in Rob Mills had the following to say about a 2027 return:

“The Bachelor is almost a perfect format and it is really powerful. It’s over two decades old, and it’s seen really good days and really bad days. But it’s always had a lot of resilience, especially when the people making it really, really care about it, because that fan base also really cares about it … However The Bachelor comes back next year, it will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care. I do think better days are ahead for the franchise.”

Ultimately, we think that everything with this show starts with the lead, and they would really benefit from emphasizing someone who does not have much controversy attached to their name. We do understand that reality television benefits from drama but at the same time, you also want someone who is easy for everyone to root for. It doesn’t quite matter if you are talking here about someone who has been a part of a franchise or not.

Will Taylor’s season ever air?

That is something that ABC is not committing to one way or another as of yet. We would be surprised personally if the network itself were to ever air it but it does feel like Hulu is still a possibility just because they are so knee-deep with all the chaos around The Secret Lives or Mormon Wives.

Who do you want to see be the next lead for The Bachelor in 2027?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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