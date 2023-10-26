Magnum PI season 5 episode 14: Did TC, Mahina break up?

We had a feeling that Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 was going to contain some emotional moments across the board. However, did you think that TC and Mahina were really going to split up at the very end of it?

Personally, we did tend to think that by the end of the installment, Stephen Hill and Emily Alabi’s characters were going to be back together. Yet, it is clear at this point that this is either going to take more time, or the two are just going to go their separate ways. Mahina told TC that it was not going to work out near the end of the episode, largely because she’s been ghosted by him now multiple times. With that, there is no way she can have confidence in her future.

Do we think that there’s still a chance down the road? 100%, mostly because we know that TC is a great guy, and we think that Mahina fundamentally feels the same way. It is understandable, though, how hurt she would be after being frozen out for weeks on end. Even if TC needed space, couldn’t he have just reached out and said that? The lack of communication is the issue more than anything he would have said.

As we do look more and more to the future here, it is our current sentiment that TC is going to be on a journey, and we are excited to see exactly where it ends up going. We personally feel like we are going to see Mahina again at some point, and it is really just a matter of when and how she ends up coming back into this world. Given her job, it does make a certain amount of sense that Magnum and/or Higgins could end up running into her — is there a chance that one of them ends up playing Cupid? Well, crazier things have happened in this world.

For now, TC just has to focus on himself and his recovery — he needs to after all he’s gone through.

