The Golden Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: A change for Gerry Turner

As we prepare to see The Golden Bachelor episode 5 on ABC tomorrow night, what moments are going to stand out the most?

Well, for starters, let’s discuss a little bit more hometown dates — which are actually coming in just one week! Unlike the main version of the franchise, Gerry Turner is only going to bring three women to hometowns. This means that there are going to be some really hard decisions ahead. The smaller field of contenders is likely due to this show being such a big-time trial for the network; they did not know in advance that it would be successful, or that viewers would care anywhere near as much as they did.

We’ve seen via some previews that we’re going to see Gerry get emotional, and at one point contemplate walking away altogether. Given that he has shown himself to be a pretty great guy, it only makes sense that the circumstances of this moment would be weighing a lot on him.

To get a few more details now about the future, we suggest that you check out the full The Golden Bachelor episode 5 synopsis below:

Hometowns are on the horizon for the golden bachelor. With only three roses to hand out, Gerry has a week of important moments ahead of him that will lead to his toughest decisions so far. First, one free-spirited woman is whisked away for a breathtaking once-in-a-lifetime date and finds herself opening up in unexpected ways. Then, the remaining women make their way to the final group date of the season – an evening of fun and games at the iconic Santa Monica Pier – but not before the pressure of the moment causes cracks to form in one woman’s cool and confident demeanor. With the stakes higher than ever before and the weight of Gerry potentially meeting their families looming, several women make bold and heartfelt confessions, but they’ll all need to face the possibility that their fairytale story with Gerry may not have a happy ending with the most intense and emotional rose ceremony yet.

Related – See another preview on The Golden Bachelor right now, including some other details on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelor episode 5 on ABC tomorrow?

Do you think we needed more hometown dates than just three? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







