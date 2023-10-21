The Golden Bachelor episode 5 promo: Is Gerry Turner leaving?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Golden Bachelor episode 5 on ABC next week, everything is going to feel serious for Gerry Turner. For the first time, the show’s lead is going to have to start asking himself some serious questions, with one of the biggest ones being quite simple: Can he really go through the rest of the experience?

If you have seen the promo for the upcoming episode already, then you already know some of the drama that we’re talking about here, including a moment where Gerry gets up, proclaims that he’s done, and then leaves. This man has shown himself to be the kindest, most emotionally intelligent person in the history of the franchise. If something has pushed him to this sort of emotional brink, you know that it is a pretty darn big deal.

Also, we don’t really think it is all that difficult to figure out what it is that is eating away at him. We are talking about someone who does seem to genuinely care for a lot of these women, to the point that he is confessing to falling in love with more than one of them. From the start, he has really struggled with the idea of having to break any hearts and as a result of that, the pressure may be starting to become too much. This is going to be really tough on him and really draining — there’s a reason that he claims this is the second-worst that he’s ever felt, with the first being the death of his wife.

Do we think that Gerry is going to eventually figure things out? Absolutely, especially when there are several women left who he does really care about. Honestly, all of them do bring something different to the table — you can argue that Faith and Theresa are two of the favorites, but others have emerged as big-time contenders in the weeks since.

At the end of the day, the biggest thing we want here is for Gerry to be happy. Is that really too much to ask when the dust settles?

