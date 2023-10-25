The Morning Show season 3: Does Laura know Bradley’s secret?

We certainly felt like at some point on The Morning Show season 3 episode 8, we were going to see Bradley’s secret come out. Really, the question was when — and also how. She had deleted the footage, after all, of her brother on January 6. Cory also helped her to cover it up.

Well, here is the problem: Bradley is with someone in Laura who is a pretty good journalist in her own right. She dug through a lot of the footage and information involved in the hack and because of what she knows already, and what she was able to research, she managed to put a lot of stuff together. It seems, at least based on how this episode ended, like she and Reese Witherspoon’s character need to have some serious conversations about their future. There is a lot that the two need to figure out, but are they going to be able to do that at this point?

We know that Bradley has long hoped that this is a secret that would never come out and now, she finds herself in a position where almost everything is at risk. Her personal future with Laura could be, given that this is an enormous bit of information that was kept away from her. Beyond just that, you also have to wonder about her professional future at UBA, given the fact that in the world hands, her being exposed could end up being her undoing.

One thing that we have always known within the world of TV, though, is simply this: Secrets are almost always meant to come out. We’re not even going to be remotely surprised that we are at this point right now, largely due to the fact that so much of the season was set up for everything to be on the line by the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right now, including more thoughts on what lies ahead

What did you think about the big events at the end of The Morning Show season 3 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates moving forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







