Big Brother 25 episode reveals truth behind Felicia’s story

For the past few days, we have had a pretty major question when it comes to Felicia on Big Brother 25 — was she being truthful to Jag? After all, she told him perform the Veto that Cirie had told Blue after the nomination ceremony that she was the target. This is something that was really hard to figure out from the feeds, mostly due to the fact that Blue showed no evidence that she actually knew that she was in danger.

As it turns out, there is a reason for this: Felicia made a part of the story up. It is true that Cirie and Blue talked after nominations, but all she did was tell her that she needed to win Veto. That can be interpreted in a number of different ways. What’s even weirder is that in the DR, Felicia acted like she was genuinely convinced that some of his happened, and that she was protecting her final four with herself, Cirie, Matt, and Jag by making this happen.

Here’s the big issue

Felicia seems to think that this final four is actually a serious thing when, in reality, it’s not. Cirie doesn’t want to go to the final two with someone who she knows she could lose to, and she wants to get Jag out as soon as possible.

Ultimately, this little incident with Cirie and Felicia is really just a microcosm of most of the week, which has been spent watching Cirie be thrown under the bus on a fairly regular basis. The funny thing is that we’re not sure that anyone is altogether convinced by what Felicia is trying to do — Jag wants Cirie out soon, but he isn’t doing it this week.

What do you think that Felicia is really up to on Big Brother 25 this week?

