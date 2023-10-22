American Horror Story season 13: What we know so far

While we wait for the return of American Horror Story: Delicate to FX in the relatively near future, why not look ahead to season 13?

The first thing that we really should note here is that there is going to be another season coming for the franchise, as that has been known for quite some time. The question that is out there is what the story could be, let alone when it could actually premiere.

What we find quite interesting about season 13 at present is quite simple: The wheels may be turning behind the scenes about it already, especially since executive producer Ryan Murphy was less involved in the creative for Delicate (this season was written entirely by Halley Feiffer). He could have been quietly planning the next season well before the start of the WGA strike, and could be back to work on it now. While we know that there is a pretty short turnaround between these episodes being filmed and them ultimately airing, there are probably ideas that are being thought about weeks (if not months) in advance.

Our hope is that whenever we do get season 11 on the air, it will be a chance to see at least a few familiar faces who have not been a part of the franchise for a good while. Murphy has clearly established a great rotation of people and while we of course want more Billie Lourd and Denis O’Hare, it would also be great to see some people from the first handful of seasons, as well.

As for the second half of Delicate, let’s hope that we see it at some point within the first month or two of 2024.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

