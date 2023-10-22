The Winter King season 1 episode 9: The last before finale

As we prepare to see The Winter King season 1 episode 9 on MGM+ next week, one thing stand out above all else. We are, after all, nearing the end of this season! Episode 9 is the penultimate one that we’re getting this go-around and whatever happens here is almost certain to lead directly into the finale. We hope that you’re ready for that. Also, that we could be seeing some of the most epic fight scenes that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Now, for those of you who also love the Nimue character, be assured that there’s some really great stuff coming up with her! We will let the official The Winter King season 1 episode 9 synopsis below help to paint the picture further here:

Gorfydd allies with the Saxons and declares war; Arthur admits he exiled Nimue to the Isle of the Dead.

Just based on what we’re seeing here, there are going to be a lot of emotional moments from start to finish here when it comes to Arthur and his decisions. This is a guy who has built up a lot of heartache and trauma within a short period of time here, and the creative team has captured a lot of that effectively.

Should we be prepared for a series finale here?

Well, let’s just respond to that by saying hopefully not. We want there to be a season 2, and we certainly think that creatively there is a lot of great stuff that can still be explored.

We’ve said this before but it’s worth repeating: Television is a much better setting to adapt Arthurian lore than anything that we’ve seen on the big screen over the years. There is just so much in the way of material to be worked with here, and we certainly do not think that this is something that needs to be rushed at all.

