Gen V season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Virus story and implications

As we do start to prepare for Gen V season 1 episode 7 on Prime Video in a handful of days, do we know the top story? At present, it certainly feels that way! We could be inching towards a pretty seismic event when it comes to a virus that could infect superheroes — Dean Shetty is clearly working on it, though she has not found a way to make this contagious as of yet.

Now, of course doing a story like this comes with its fair share of consequences. You want to find a way to make this matter a lot to this show. Beyond just this, though, you also have to figure out a way to see if this can also factor into The Boys — or, at the very least, not hurt them. This is a shared universe, after all, and there are a lot of different things that have to be considered.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, show executive producer Eric Kripke noted that there were conversations between the two shows as to how to make the virus story work:

“When [the Gen V team] were breaking the virus storyline, they just had to be in regular communication with me in my room to understand, ‘Is that a thing out in the world that’ll be helpful to us or is it going to f— us?'”

Personally, we already think that this is the sort of story that could be a major asset to the flagship show. Just think about it like this for a moment here — it could be a way to kill Homelander! While it could be some time before the writers take things to that level, at the very least we’re left to think about it over the next couple of weeks. We do know that the story of Gen V is going to bleed almost directly into what happens with The Boys season 4.

What do you think we are going to see with the virus on Gen V season 1 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

