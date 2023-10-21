Gen V season 1 episode 6 video: A message from Jensen Ackles

Now that we’ve had a chance to watch Gen V season 1 episode 6, isn’t it easy to celebrate one Jensen Ackles?

After all, let’s say this first and foremost — this week’s installment was really fascinating. Not only was there humor, but we had an actual chance to dig into the psyche of some of these characters in a way that we hadn’t so far. There is a lot of value in that! Oh, and of course there is value in seeing Soldier Boy again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes video featured Ackles (recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) where he, as his character, has a message for anyone posting spoilers. This is another fun super-meta moment the likes of which this show likes to deliver.

To date, Ackles is just one of a few different The Boys stars who have shown up in character over the course of Gen V. Earlier this season we had a chance to see Ashley Barrett, who is of course the figurehead boss of Vought these days. (Homelander is really the one in control.) Meanwhile, Chace Crawford had a small cameo as The Deep, as there was a eulogy from him in video form during the funeral for Professor Brink. We certainly think that there may be a few more coming, and that the powers-that-be have kept some things secret. After all, why wouldn’t they?

We know that Soldier Boy appeared in episode 6 within Cate’s dream-state. We’d love for him to be back again in the present, but it is pretty clear that he would need to be un-frozen first.

Related – Check out more information on Gen V, including what else will be coming up next

Did you love seeing Jensen Ackles play a part in Gen V season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates coming up soon you won’t want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







