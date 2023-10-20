Gen V season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As we do prepare ourselves to check out Gen V season 1 episode 7 over on Prime Video, it is fair to have many big questions.

Where should we start? Well, how about by noting that the finale is almost here! There are only two episodes left this season, and we know that there are a lot of things that need to be resolved at this point. Take, for starters, if Shetty is going to be able to achieve her true endgame.

Now, we do know that there was a LOT going on in the Woods, including Sam being used in a way to augment Luke’s powers. In general, the place is a research lab for all sorts of superhero experiments, with the biggest one being a virus that can actually take down Supes. Judging from the end of episode 7, she now wants to find a way to make it contagious.

For a while now, we have wondered how the spin-off could potentially connect over to The Boys season 4, and we now think that we’ve got an answer. Is there a way being devised here to kill Homelander or any other member of the Seven? That is one of the things that could actually be explored moving forward now, and there is something super-exciting that could come about as a result of that. We are stoked to see a lot more drama and higher stakes than ever before as the students try to rally against the Dean.

Yet, at the end of the day, there’s no guarantee that will happen. Marie, Emma, Jordan, Andre, and Sam are all still in the process of coming to grips with who they are, and we’re note sure Cate will still have anyone’s trust for some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

