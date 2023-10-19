Gen V renewed for season 2 at Prime Video — see statement

Following its massive success over the past several weeks, Prime Video has made a decision many most likely saw coming — the world of Gen V is set to continue for quite some time.

In a statement today, the streaming service officially made the decision to greenlight a second season of the spin-off, which comes from the world of The Boys. It has progressively gotten stronger as time has progressed, and we know that the objective from the start here was to tell a story that blended somewhat seamlessly into what is happening over with the other show.

In a statement, here is what Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, had to say per TVLine:

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries … Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

(What in the world is a most acquisitive new Original series? That feels like something Vought would say…)

Meanwhile, Fazekas and Kripke added the following:

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

