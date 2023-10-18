Gen V season 1 episode 6: A big Jensen Ackles tease?

In just over 48 hours, you are going to have a chance to watch Gen V season 1 episode 6 over at Prime Video. With that, there is a big question to consider, and of course, it is tied to Soldier Boy!

Recently, we know that the powers-that-be over at the streaming service revealed that Jensen Ackles would be reprising his role as the iconic Supe from The Boys season 3 over the course of this show, and we’ve long wondered how that would be possible. After all, Soldier Boy is basically back in his own version of cryostasis, so it’s not like he is going to be able to pop back into the present-day story.

Yet, it does seem, at least for now, like the writers have found an interesting way in order to make something happen. In a new post on Twitter, the account for Vought International (which somehow manages to feel real even when it’s not) posted what feels like a pretty strong hint for how you will see Soldier Boy coming up:

It’s Soldier Boy Week at God U! We’re honoring his legacy – before he became a traitor – with special elective classes like Hero Origins and Soldier Boy: Normandy and Beyond…

This is probably how a lot of people out there figured that the character would be coming back, since it does not actually change the story at all and there was no real need for there to be a lot of extensive flashbacks. The only way the latter would be necessary here is in the event Ackles was going to have a role moving into season 4 of The Boys, and nothing has been confirmed when it comes to that as of yet.

Do we expect this cameo to be funny? Sure, but it could also have an interesting role to play when it comes to some of the God U students.

