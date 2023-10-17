Gen V season 1 episode 6 promo: Soldier Boy and more

Are you prepared to check out Gen V season 1 episode 6 in just a matter of days? We sure hope so, and we do think that the latest promo gives you a lot to be intrigued and/or excited about.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what the journey ahead is going to look like. Of course, also an appearance from Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Sure, we don’t necessarily think that he is turning up in the present (or in reality), based on how things ended for the character at the end of The Boys season 3. Personally, we tend to think that we could see him within some instructional material for the students at Godolkin University.

As much fun as the Soldier Boy cameo may be, this is far from the only storyline that matters at the moment. There are going to be a lot of other ones coming and at this point, we would advise you to be prepared for just about anything to happen. Now that everyone knows that Cate has been working with Dean Shetty this whole time to erase memories, there are major questions as to why this has happened. Odds are, we will learn even more about this character’s past and beyond just that, who is really responsible for everything that is happening.

We don’t think that it will come as some sort of eye-popping shock if we are to learn that Vought is really the group behind this, largely because we know what they are capable of already and we have seen that for a pretty long time. Instead, we tend to think the bigger question is how this will impact the students.

After all, think about it like this: Once upon a time, a lot of the students may have actually thought that Vought were the good guys. They may be in for a shock.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

