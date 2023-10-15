Gen V season 1 episode 6 to feature Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy

After weeks of waiting, Prime Video has finally confirmed something big: When we will see Jensen Ackles turn up as Soldier Boy on Gen V.

In a new post on the show’s official Twitter, you can see the actor back in costume as the legendary Supe, who made his last appearance back on the third season of The Boys. Given what happened to him at the end of that season, we have a feeling that we’re not going to be seeing a present-day version of the character. Instead, this is likely some sort of flashback or some sort of dream sequence – recording that some of the students of Godolkin University are seeing.

Will it be tied into the story somehow? We tend to think so but at the same time, we also feel like it will equally just function as a fun nod to the original show. We have had a few of these already this season, with the most notable one being Chace Crawford turning up as The Deep. We do anticipate some more before the season ends and hopefully, the best one is going to be something that was not announced in advance. It is always nice when we get a few surprises here and there, isn’t it?

The top story when it comes to the Gen V plot entering episode 4 is ultimately quite simple: Getting a chance to learn what Dean Shetty is trying to hide, and also how everything at God U is tied together with Vought and their own long-term plans. We have seen the show get progressively more and more entertaining but, at the same time, we also do wonder if we are going to see things tie directly into The Boys season 4, which is going to premiere at some point in 2024.

Could Jensen ever come back as Soldier Boy on the flagship show? Well, never say never…

