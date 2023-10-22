Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5: Harry in trouble?

As we keep ourselves prepared to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 on Freevee later this week, is there one top story?

Well, let’s just put it this way — rather than hone in on just one single thing, we actually feel like there are a wide array of different angles and stories that could be told here. For Harry Bosch, that also means taking on a couple of different challenges — one of them is tied to the past, whereas another is very-much a part of the present.

So which one is going to be at the center of things for episode 5? We honestly don’t even think we can pick either one or the other. Instead, Harry has to deal with the possibility that both the Carl Rogers fallout and the David Foster case are going to be equally important to him. In true Bosch fashion, he’s also going to need to be quite creative to find a way out of this particular predicament.

Beyond all of this, we also hope that Harry is able to at least focus on his daughter Maddie to some extent, given that she may be far from out of the woods right now. Sure, it is 100% nice to know that she’s been able to get back to work, but is she really okay? Our major concern right now is that she is compartmentalizing too much after what she has gone through. She may be okay for now, but at the end of the day, we’re not sure that this will end up being the case when she actually finds herself in another precarious situation. This is a big part of what you should be worried about at present, and we are quite curious to see where things go.

After all, remember this — there is still a ton to go this season! We are nowhere close to the end of the road at the moment.

