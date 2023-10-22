Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Blue still in the dark? (day 82)

We have made it to the start of day 82 within the Big Brother 25 house, so what is it that we can say about the game right now?

Well, for starters, go ahead and consider this: Blue still seems totally unaware that she is the target. Even after the Power of Veto was won by Jag, she doesn’t think that it will be used on her and she is okay with being on the block as a pawn. Or, at least that is the message that she is projecting around the house.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What will make today fun likely stems from one thing: When Jag tells Felicia that Blue is actually the target, given that she still believes that it’s America. Felicia spent a part of yesterday spreading info around about Cirie and now, she could get another reminder that Cirie is in a better spot in the game than she is. That has to frustrate her, and that feels like one of the reasons she has not been fully on her side in the game as of late. We do think she is trying to find her own path to the end, but yesterday was a mess since she didn’t do much other than bring Jag, Matt, and Bowie Jane closer together despite Cirie’s efforts to pull Bowie away.

Now, while all this is happening, Jag and Matt continue to be deluded that they are in a better position than they are. It may not matter, but they actually think that not everyone in the game will want to take a shot at them out of fear of retaliation. They also have this weird perception that Cirie is not as cutthroat as she is — which is a consequence of them clearly not being aware enough of the sort of player she is from Survivor.

Let’s just hope for fun above all else, as yesterday did not disappoint.

Related – Go ahead and get some other Big Brother 25 live-feed updates right now

What do you most want to see on Big Brother 25 moving forward today?

Sound off now, and also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







