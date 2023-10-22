Boiling Point season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following tonight’s big finale on BBC One, are we going to see a Boiling Point season 2 renewal? Or, are we 100% at the end?

We should start off this article by simply stating the following: We certainly understand if there is a desire for more out there. The kitchen-based drama only has four episodes in its first season, and that is not a lot of time in order to get a story going or build up some characters. All things considered, shouldn’t we all want something more here? We tend to think so.

In the end, this is where the bad news comes in: Nothing has been confirmed insofar as a season 2 goes as of yet. We absolutely want more, but we’ll have to wait and see what is decided here. It is going to be business-based first and foremost, just as many BBC series are.

After all, it is important to reminder this: When you are a publicly-funded network, you really have to operate almost entirely on the basis of what your users want to see. That is a tricky thing to figure out sometimes, but total viewers will always be key.

One thing that we are certainly confident about at the moment is that there remains a pretty keen interest in more stories of this nature. This is where we remind you that there are a number of other shows out there themed around kitchens these days, with the biggest one being The Bear — that has more comedic elements than Boiling Point, but both of them do a good job of capturing the overall intensity of this environment.

Odds are, we will get something akin to a firm decision on a season 2 over the next several months. There is no inherent reason why this will be rushed, and we have zero reason to think it will end up being the case.

