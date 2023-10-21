Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: More on Strand, Troy

Are you ready to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 arrive over on AMC? There are reasons for excitement. While the majority of this show can be described as “rather messy,” we know that moving forward, there are a few things in particular to be excited about.

Take, for example, the chance to see both Troy Otto and also Victor Strand back in action almost immediately.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Now, we should note first and foremost that Colman Domingo has not be gone from Fear the Walking Dead anywhere near as long as Daniel Sharman, but there are a lot of questions around this character and what he’s been up to during some of his time away. Is he a different sort of Strand than we’ve seen before?

If nothing else, we’re at least happy to say this: This is not someone who is completely out to destroy Madison, so he does at least have that going for him. In a sneak peek via ComicBook.com, Victor makes it clear that he is not super gung-ho about the idea of sharing a lot of details with Troy about Madison’s whereabouts. It is pretty clear that Troy’s intentions are far from good here, after all.

There are only six more episodes still to come over the course of the series here, so whatever happens with some of these characters is going to have to transpire on a pretty rapid basis. Otherwise, are we going to get anywhere close to a proper conclusion at the end of all of this? It feels pretty darn doubtful for now. Just get ready for more heart-pounding action, but in the midst of all of that, more reminders that the characters are at the core of this journey.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Fear the Walking Dead, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







