Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: Why are the leaps happening?

As we get further and further into Quantum Leap season 2 on NBC, there are so many things we’re curious about! Obviously, this past episode opened the door to big questions about Eliza Taylor’s character of Hannah, and of course we wonder a lot about whether or not Ben and Addison are going to get back together.

For the time being, though, why not center our discussion about something a little different altogether? We are speaking, in general, about Ziggy and what its own endgame happens to be here. There has to be a rhyme or reason to why Ben is leaping around … right?

Well, we can at least give a little more context and insight into everything right now. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Chris Grismer notes that the creative team is “exploring the leaps a little bit more and I think that what Ziggy’s plans are, what Ziggy is overall is explored a little bit more — the way that I think Ben is trying to come to terms with what exactly is happening, why is he leaping, why is he being sent to these places?”

Do we think that this is the sort of story that we’re going to get answers to right away? Hardly, and mostly due to the fact that this has never been the sort of show to prioritize that sort of thing. However, we certainly do think it is possible that we get a little bit more clarity on all of this by the finale — and that could send us in another direction altogether moving into a possible season 3. We’re still holding out a lot of hope for that — how can we not?

Episode 4 should at least further along one or two stories — personally, we’d just love to know more about what Ian is keeping from the rest of the team.

Related – Get more news regarding Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4

What do you think we are going to learn about the leaps themselves over the course of Quantum Leap season 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







