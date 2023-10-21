Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4 promo: Ben won’t give up

As we prepare ourselves to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4 on NBC next week, what can we say about Ben and Addison? Well, this is not a situation where we have to make things all that complicated at all.

To be specific, why not go ahead and say this: Despite everything that the two have gone through, Ben is not giving up on them having a future … even though she has seemingly moved on after believing he was dead. That is the takeaway that we got from the short promo for “The Lonely Hearts Club,” which is set to air on NBC next week.

On one level, you could paint a picture here where the future is obvious. Isn’t it a real challenge to picture the Addison character long-term with someone other than Ben? We tend to think so, but this could be a real emotional journey along the way.

After all, remember first and foremost that there are a number of different things well-worth talking through, including the fact that Ben is a very unattainable person for Addison right now. It is easier in a sense with Tom, just because he is there in the present and she can imagine a future with him. Then again, does it matter if it is not true love? This is where everything gets both so messy and also so delightfully complicated, which we assume is the sort of drama that the show really wants right now.

Just remember this: We are still super-early on in the season. We have every reason to think that things will change, and we are very much prepared for that to happen. (Speaking of changes, we remain convinced that Hannah from last week will end up accidentally altering the course of the future after Ben sends her down a particular road.)

Related – Go ahead and get even more news entering the next Quantum Leap episode now

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 4?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







