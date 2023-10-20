Shark Tank: PaddleSmash, Monosuit, Bunea Papa, FairyTale PetCare

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see PaddleSmash, Monosuit, Bunea Papa, and FairyTale PetCare make an appearance. All have big dreams, but how many will turn into big deals?

If you are hungry for a little more information on all of these companies, rest assured that we’ve got you covered! Before we get to that, though, we suggest that you take a look the synopsis:

The Sharks are presented with investment opportunities that include a portable outdoor game that combines pickleball and Spikeball, a pet-sitting service for weddings and events, a high-fashion bodysuit and gourmet made-to-order French fries.

(TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now, here are the names of the four aforementioned products…

Paddlesmash – This is the “portable outdoor game” mentioned above, and we do think that it has potential here! The issue with pickleball is that you need a court to play, and this can be taken anywhere and seems pretty interactive.

Buena Papa – The idea here is a series of Colombian-inspired French fry franchises, which can serve up food in a wide array of Latin flavors. The idea feels in some ways similar to Poutine, which is French Canadian but has a similar concept of topping fries with a lot of different, tasty ingredients. This feels perfect for shopping malls or other places you want unique food fast.

Monosuit – These bodysuits are made from comfortable fabric and with a number of different body types in mind — also, there are a wide array of different designs. The company’s website also shows photos of celebrities wearing them including Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton. Feels like a compelling pitch, no?

FairyTail Pet Care – It’s a cute name, and the idea here is providing a service to care for pets the day of the wedding, while still including them in the ceremony. We can see the value in this, but weddings are also a tricky business and this requires a lot of manpower to get moving. Can they carve out a niche?

What do you want to see from PaddleSmash, Monosuit, Bunea Papa, FairyTale PetCare on Shark Tank?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







