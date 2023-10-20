Billions season 7 episode 12 (series finale) promo: Final showdown

In just seven days Billions season 7 episode 12 is going to be here, and we are absolutely not sure we are ready. How can we be? We are talking here about the series finale we are pretty certain about one thing in particular: It’s going to be emotional.

So what is at the center of this installment? If you have been watching this whole time, you already know. Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod are in a situation where they need to work together, at least to a certain extent, to stop Mike Prince once and for all. He’s got his Vice Presidential candidate and beyond just that, he seems to have figured everything out. However, we have a hard time thinking that anyone who actually feels this way is anywhere near as smart or prepared as they think. We do feel like there are some weak points that can be exploited, and we just have to wait and see what some of those could be.

In general, Prince is a man of hubris, but he’s been able to leverage his power and influence so far to avoid being fully destroyed. That may be at its limit now, but an important thing to recall is that the creative team for Billions has never guaranteed a happy ending.

Then again, what does a happy ending look like for this show? Does such a concept even exist? That is not an easy thing to consider, and it’s certainly a big part of how we could see a lot of the major players losing at the end of the day.

At this point, the only thing we really want from the ending is that it honors the past several years of entertainment. We’ve gone through a lot watching Axe, Chuck, and Wendy over the years; they need a proper conclusion.

