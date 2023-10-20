Gen V season 1 episode 6: How Jensen Ackles cameo happened

We knew entering Gen V season 1 episode 6 that at some point, we were going to have a cameo from Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

With that being said, though, there are certainly a number of other questions we had. Take, for starters, how it was going to happen. Was it a dream sequence? Well, sort of … but not in the way in which we anticipated.

Instead, throughout the episode we saw Marie, Andre, and Jordan work their way through Cate’s memories as they tried to better understand what sent her down the road to helping Dean Shetty in the first place — also, her life was on the line.

As it turns out, Soldier Boy was an imaginary friend for her in the past — or an imaginary boyfriend. Basically, this cameo was a way for Jensen to have to say the most insane stuff possible, and that is saying a lot based on what he ended up saying over the course of The Boys season 3.

Given that Soldier Boy is currently cryo-frozen in the present-day timeline of Gen V season 1, there was no real way for him to appear in the present. What we can at least say at the moment is pretty simple here: There’s a good chance that we could still see him down the road in this universe. Isn’t that a big part of what makes this show so interesting? The writers have left the door open for a lot of different possibilities.

Also, we’ll never be mad about seeing more Soldier Boy. He has such an integral part in this extended universe, mostly because he represents the early generation of superheroes. Also, beyond just that, he also represents that a

