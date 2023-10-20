Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 air date: What lies ahead?

Following today’s big four-part premiere over on Freevee, do you want to see the Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5 air date? What about some other details about what the future could hold here?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that you are going to have a chance to dive back into the world of the Bosch family sooner rather than later. You will have a chance to see both episode 5 and episode 6 in a week’s time, and these will have a chance to further along some of the central stories at the heart of the show.

Did you anticipate we’d be seeing the past play such a big role in the present? Well, moving forward into the upcoming episodes, the first season will still have a role to play. Bosch is going to continue to be tested like never before, and he will find himself dealing with a ton of challenges that are collectively stemming from the fact that 1) he’s no longer a cop and 2) there are a lot of skeletons in the closet.

So, what about Maddie?

Well, we should start off here by mentioning first and foremost that she is still alive. Yet, the character does still need to find a way to recover after everything that she’s gone through. Even if she thinks that she is doing okay, the reality here remains that she may not be. Going back into the field or doing a day-to-day job? That is tricky.

Remember that there are ten episodes overall over the course of Bosch: Legacy season 2, and everything is going to be leading up to an epic finale next week. The series has already been renewed for a season 3.

What did you expect to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 5?

