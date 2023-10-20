Is Madison Lintz leaving Bosch: Legacy? Is Maddie Bosch dead?

Is Madison Lintz leaving Bosch: Legacy following the start of season 2? Is Maddie Bosch dead after that cliffhanger? Let’s be real for a moment here — entering the premiere, there were understandably a ton of questions about her fate.

Now, the first thing that we should note here is rather simple: There are spoilers within from the start of the season. Read on with that in mind!

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the good news: Maddie is alive! Of course, it wasn’t easy, as she found herself both stranded out in the desert and trapped in a box, while her capturer here in Doc tried to use her as leverage for his own case. This led to Harry Bosch, Honey Chandler, J. Edgar, and really much of the LAPD in general doing separate things in order to help her and in the end, we are happy to know that the character is okay.

Of course, the problem here is simply that her being okay physically does not mean that she is mentally, as there are some challenges that could exist for a while after the fact. One of the biggest ones pertains to whether or not she needs to be back out in the field at all at this point. There is a lot that could haunt her as a result of this, and we just hope that she can open up to some other people out there.

An important thing to remember here

Well, let’s just keep that pretty simple for the time being here: Maddie has her father, who she could choose to lean on at any given moment. Harry has gone through a lot over time, and we do think that he would be able to help her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

