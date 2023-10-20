Who is Lance Reddick, Annie Wersching? Bosch: Legacy title card

At the start of the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere on Freevee today, there were title cards for both Annie Wersching and Lance Reddick. Who were they within the world of the show?

Now, if you are fans of the greater entertainment world, there is a chance that you’ve at least heard a little bit about both of these performers already. They are both extremely accomplished individuals with dozens of credits to their names. They also were both a part of the greater Bosch universe. Wersching played the part of Julia Brasher for a good thirteen-plus episodes over the course of the original series. Meanwhile, Reddick played the part of John Irving, and was an essential part of the original show through virtually the entirety of its run.

Unfortunately, both of these actors are no longer with us. Reddick passed away earlier this year as a result of heart disease. Speaking to TV Insider while promoting season 2, executive producer Tom Bernardo had the following to say about him during the press tour:

We had started work on season 3 and were in the writer’s room when the news landed. It was devastating. It does feel like family when you get to know these people. I got to work with Lance so closely in all those seven seasons of Bosch. I can’t tell you how many conversations we had and how seriously he took his craft. I was able to witness his journey as an artist and the gift he gave us in his performance. He was a beautiful person and a wonderful artist who graced our story world. All of a sudden that person is gone and you suddenly have this whole world that you shared with him gone too. It hits. I can tell you one of the great gifts we had was bringing him back for one more scene. I’m so thankful we hit on this idea because you never know what will happen to people you love. We had that devastating news hit, but we still have that last moment together. We’re thankful for it.

Meanwhile, Wersching passed away following a battle with cancer in January, and we have seen multiple tributes already across multiple shows.

For those unaware, title cards like these are one of the best ways possible that any series can honor one of their own. They live on in subsequent airings, and also allowing fans from all over the chance to learn a little bit more about who someone is and what they bring to the world of a given program. They can also serve as a comfort to the family.

Our thoughts go out to both Annie and Lance’s families and loved ones during this increasingly difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

