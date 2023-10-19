Is The Golden Bachelor new tonight on ABC, delayed?

Is The Golden Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into some crazy stuff courtesy of episode 4?

We don’t think it is much of a surprise to anyone out there that the demand is 100% there for more of the reality show. As for whether or not we’re going to be getting it on time, that is a totally different story. Because of a speech tonight by President Biden, the show will be pushed back slightly to around 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. Rest assured, though, that it will still air — this is one of the better things that the network has going for them right now and they aren’t about to lose that anytime soon.

Now, if you do want to get a much better sense of what lies ahead here, rest assured that we’ve got that for you below!

Gerry’s journey to love continues. Kicking off this week is the group date everyone’s been waiting for – pickleball! To make the long-awaited day even more special, first-ever Bachelorette Trista Sutter joins Gerry and host Jesse Palmer behind the desk while the upcoming Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, takes to the umpire chair to call the exciting matches. Then, a thrilling one-on-one date has Gerry and one lucky lady blazing new trails and getting cozy in the California sunset. Later, one woman finds herself falling behind in her connection with Gerry, and nerves soar in the house as the high-energy, high-stakes week comes to a close with a rose ceremony full of heartbreak but also hope.

Now, we know that there was a little bit of drama on this past episode when it comes to Kathy and Theresa, and we certainly get it if people are concerned that this will overtake the show. We have a hard time thinking that it will, mostly due to the fact that this is largely a lighthearted series. Why shake things up too much?

What do you most want to see on The Golden Bachelor episode 4 tonight on ABC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

