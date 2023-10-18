The Golden Bachelor episode 4: Is Joey at pickleball date?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor episode 4 — is a familiar face going to be at the pickleball date?

First things first, we should note why we’re even getting a date like this in the first place: Gerry Turner is a big fan of the sport, and it is one of his favorite hobbies. He has noted many times that he likes to stay active, and this is obviously a great way for him to do just that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of the photos for this date released by ABC, and they indicate that the upcoming Bachelor star Joey is on the date! Given that he is a tennis instructor, it makes at least a good bit of sense that he would help out. Also, it is cross-promotion given that his season will be airing early next year. (It had not started production at the time in which The Golden Bachelor started airing.) What is rather funny is that Joey’s season will be lucky to get ratings as good as the spin-off, which has been far and away a golden success story for Gerry so far.

So what sort of drama can you expect over the next episode? Really, the only potential conflict we foresee is with Kathy and Theresa, who seemed to have a back-and-forth over the latter giving too much information about her time spent with Gerry. We really don’t think that this is all that scandalous but with the way in which this overall franchise works, it can’t be that big of a shock to learn that they are making a HUGE deal out of it.

Given that The Golden Bachelor episode 4 only has eight episodes, things are going to get pretty serious pretty fast — expect that to be a huge theme for what we see here…

