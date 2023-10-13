The Golden Bachelor episode 4 preview: More Kathy & Theresa…

As you prepare for The Golden Bachelor episode 4 on ABC, do you want to learn a little more about what is ahead? We are going to have a better chance to see some more romance play out on the show but at the same time, a little bit more conflict.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it does feel like one of the big storylines that will be front and center moving forward is the conflict between Kathy and Theresa, which really seems to just stem from a difference of personality.

From our vantage point, we honestly do not think that Theresa is trying to be mean at all when it comes to talking about her time with Gerry Turner. Even if she over-shares, we don’t think it is coming from an intimidating place. Kathy, however, feels hurt by it and wants nothing more than for her “zip her lip” and not take about anything that she feels is overly intimate. This is going to continue.

Are these two ever going to get along? We would love to see that happen, but we don’t think it’s going to be a big part of this season at any point. Whenever Theresa tries to make things better, it is really a situation of “two steps forward, two steps back.” There is just not a lot when it comes to forward motion here. We would love nothing more than to see that change or evolve, but when is that going to happen here? It’s just hard to figure out the right time for it at the end of the day.

For now, the best thing that they could really do is just focus on themselves. Otherwise, all of this is going to do them more harm than good.

