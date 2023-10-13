The Golden Bachelor episode 3: Why did Joan leave?

We knew that there was going to be some drama on The Golden Bachelor, but it included a shocking departure of Joan. So why did she go? What happened tonight?

Unfortunately, her exit comes for a reason that is somewhat similar to what we saw with another contestant in Marina last week — a family situation came up that caused her to have to depart. What made this one a little bit harder was that just the night before, she had a really lovely time with Gerry Turner and it felt like they had formed this great connection. While Gerry was heading to the mansion, he was learning that one of his contestants was forced to leave.

This was hard on both of them — there is no doubt about that. However, what Joan indicated to Gerry was rather simple: Her family absolutely has to come first, no matter what. Gerry of course understood, even though he was disappointed and devastated by what happened. This was another reminder of the maturity that a lot of these people have and, beyond that, the sense of selflessness that does also come from being a parent.

Joan did indicate that even though she wasn’t there for as long as she may have liked at the end of the day, she still did feel a sense of healing being a part of this journey. Isn’t that the best so many can hope for? It’s hard to say whether or not she would have gotten his final rose at the end of the day, but we do think that she would have at least been around for a good while.

Ultimately, we think that The Golden Bachelor will be the most relatable entry in the entire franchise once everything is said and done. While there are some parts of this show that do feel a little cheesy, it does feel clear throughout that these are people with their own lives who have given up a lot to be here.

Are you shocked about Joan’s departure on The Golden Bachelor tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







