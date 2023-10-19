American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5: A Siobhan shocker!

As we got into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 on FX, we certainly expected that we would see a few big twists. This was the end of part 1! Isn’t this what made more sense than anything else?

One of the biggest questions that we were admittedly thinking about entering the hour related to Siobhan. Was she behind everything? The longer this episode go, the more it felt like that was really the case. She seemed to help orchestrate Hamish getting the movie in the first place, which led eventually to it generating some awards buzz for Anna.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Also, think about this: Ms. Preech basically ended up negotiating her pregnancy away in order to get a certain amount of success. Could there be something similar happening here? The way in which Siobhan seemed to suggest something dark over the phone had to mean something … right? It certainly seemed that way, as her competition was decapitated in the car crash at the end! What does that mean? Well, the road is certainly paved for her moving forward to be a winner.

Now, what would make her baby so special in order to have it be given up? There is seemingly a darker purpose here, and that’s something that we should be thinking about over the hiatus — even if this is a long hiatus in the end.

What else happened?

Well, Dex finally confessed that he thought that Anna was making all of the stuff up … but why? He just felt like everything that she was saying was just too crazy and he couldn’t buy into it. After the end of the episode, maybe he will start to think differently.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story, including when episode 6 could air

What did you think about the events of American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







