American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight, it makes total sense to want an American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 return date … right? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated here.

First and foremost, here is a reminder that you aren’t going to be seeing anything more in the immediate future. Like a number of other shows out there, the horror anthology saw its production interrupted in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Until that ends and actors get a fair deal, nothing else can be done. It is hard for FX as a network to say anything definitive until they can get together some shooting dates for what’s left of the season.

Our feeling, at least for now, is pretty simple — you are going to be stuck waiting until we get to early 2024 to see what’s left, but at least there are some other things that you can look forward to the midst! There is a new season of American Horror Stories premiering on Hulu next week, and we already know that the flagship show has been renewed already for a season 13. There is absolutely a lot to look forward to, and we’re sure that a lot of it will be creepy, crazy, and everything else that you have come to know and love over time. (Of course, there will be more familiar faces mixed in there.)

If there is one thing we are hoping for more than anything else, it is an opportunity to get a return-date announcement by the time that we get around to the end of the year. If the SAG-AFTRA strike ends in the next few weeks, that at least feels possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

