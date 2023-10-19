Big Brother 25 gets eviction show time change for October 19

Rest assured that there is a new Big Brother 25 eviction show set to air in a relatively short amount of time. However, it will be later than expected.

Today, it was confirmed that due to a speech tomorrow night from President Biden, the latest installment of the reality competition show is set to air at 9:15 p.m. Eastern time, a good fifteen minutes later than what we see usually. This is the second straight episode of Big Brother 25 that is going to be a little bit strange, mostly because Tuesday night’s episode ran a little bit later than usual.

So what are we going to see over the course of this eviction show? Well, for the most part we’re going to have a chance to see Cory and America battle things out to stick alive in the game. They are a showmance and with that, they are not throwing each other under the bus. Yet, they each still do bring something to the table as players and they are going to do whatever they can to accent that.

Beyond all of this, you are going to see the Veto Ceremony where Cory and America got nominated in the first place, and who knows? There is also a chance that the next HoH Competition is also going to take place here. Sometimes, we get to see it on the show; however, at other times it ends up being delayed a little bit. We are getting into the thick of the game now, and we do think that things are going to be pretty darn crazy as we get into the home stretch.

