Magnum PI season 6 campaign: Latest New York billboard is here!

While there is another new episode of Magnum PI on NBC later tonight, the campaign to get more of the show rages on. Every week, there are new billboard advertisements appearing in New York City in what is a pretty unprecedented fan effort to get the network to reconsider their decision to end the show at season 5.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest digital ad that has turned up in Times Square. It is big, bright, and certainly worthy of attention! It is something that should lead to some more enthusiasm and hey, we’re writing about it now!

There have been a number of billboards all over the country that have worked in order to raise awareness over the past few months, ever since the NBC cancellation was first announced. This has been a nice little marketing boost and so far, it has led to the ratings being fairly steady from where they were at the start of the year.

So, is there a chance that a revival could realistically happen? Never say never, mostly due to the fact that the show could deliver great ratings and start to turn things around. It is worth noting that the show is not actively being shopped around right now, according to showrunner Eric Guggenheim; however, that could change in the weeks ahead. Remember that the most likely option remains NBC changing their mind, and even still there could be other possibilities once the SAG-AFTRA ends.

For the time being, keep hope alive and the campaign going strong on social media! There is always a chance that something more could happen. The biggest piece of advice that we can give is rather simple: Patience. You need to keep fighting but, at the same time, also realize that this fight to potentially save the show will take some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including some more details on what lies ahead

Does seeing these billboards make you all the more hopeful for a Magnum PI season 6?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







