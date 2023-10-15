Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Retrieval’ tease!

Want to get a quick look at Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 weeks before it actually arrives over on NBC? We’re happy to help! This is a show that as time goes on this season will carefully balance out a few things that are very much important. You will continue to have the important case-of-the-week plots, but also something deeper building up over time.

What will that be? That remains to be seen other than some serious conversations about Magnum and Higgins’ future. Episode 15 carries with it the title of “The Retrieval,” and the first tease that we have (per SpoilerTV) is largely about setting the table:

Magnum and Higgins are hired to find a missing gamer whose online friends believe he’s in trouble.

Is one of those online friends actually responsible for the gamer’s capture? This is certainly one of those cases that could be a great test for Higgins’ tech abilities, whether it be hacking certain servers or doing whatever possible to track locations for suspects.

Rest assured, there is also going to be something else within this episode; you 100% don’t have to worry about that. In a week or two, there is a good chance that this will surface. We know that for some of the other characters, we’ve got a storyline for Rick now that he and Suzy are officially together. Meanwhile, TC is still in the midst of his recovery. We know that it’s not easy for him to be where he is, but he has to find a way to stick with it. We know that he is an incredibly tenacious guy, and we tend to think he will keep fighting despite some of the setbacks that he has encountered along the way.

The one sad thing about episode 15 is that when it ends, we’ll be halfway through the second part of this season. We don’t want this to be the end! Remember to keep watching live or stream the next day; the more viewers there are, the better the chances of a season 6.

Related – Go ahead and get some other insight on Magnum PI season 5 episode 13, airing on NBC this Wednesday

What do you think we could be seeing moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 15?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







