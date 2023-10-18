Beacon 23 season 1 trailer, new details for MGM+ series

Come November 12 on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see the new series Beacon 23, a sci-fi drama that brings a lot to the table.

Where do we start off here? Well, think in terms of an incredible cast led by the likes of Lena Headey and Stephan James. You’ve got a sci-fi setting front and center, and a story that is full of intrigue, mistrust, and a whole lot more. This story is based on the work of Hugh Howey, who already has one big show this year under his belt in Silo. Why not add another to the mix here?

If you want a few more details right now, we suggest that you view the trailer here. Meanwhile, you can also take a look at the full season 1 logline:

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

Can this show become the next big hit?

The only major concern we have at present is that it is coming on at around the same time as For All Mankind, another space epic that is streaming over on Apple TV+. Still, we imagine that MGM+ (which is developing a rather nice stable of properties) will do their best to promote it — why wouldn’t they, given that they have a former Game of Thrones star in their arsenal here?

What do you most want to see on Beacon 23 season 1, and are you more excited than ever for what’s next?

