American Idol 22: Triston Harper, Emmy Russell eliminated

Tonight on American Idol 22, we saw the final five become the final three at the conclusion of Disney Night — did the right singers go home?

Well, let’s just start by saying that it feels, at the very least, that the finale is shaping up to be Abi Carter versus Jack Blocker, at least when it comes to our perception of their fanbases. Abi is a pretty versatile singer and she’d be a great Idol, but Jack also feels like the sort of guy who is going to have a ton of fans from all over the country. The pick for who is going to win could largely come down to song choice next week.

Now, let’s get more into the eliminations. Given that there has been chatter about a possible Emmy Russell elimination for weeks, we can’t say we’re shocked to see her go here. “The Climb” was never a good choice for her voice, and we’ve also heard it so many times on singing shows that we are totally numb to whatever meaning that it had once upon a time. Triston Harper, meanwhile, is very talented by at the same time pretty darn raw. He’s only going to get better but in the end, we do think that he needs a little more time in order to perfect everything that he’s doing vocally. This show can be a launching pad for him.

If there is one tweak that we would make for Disney Night moving forward, it is working in order to ensure that there are more legitimate Disney songs that are present here. We didn’t really care for the songs that were just featured in these movies that honestly, were just normal songs that you could hear anywhere else. What’s the point of this theme when you can just pluck songs out of a hat?

Do you think the right people went home on American Idol 22 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







